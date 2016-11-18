Mid Sussex festive fairs will support local Age UK

Mulled wine, mince pies, crafts, cakes, chutneys, Avon, and Phoenix cards are among the attractions at Age UK’s Mid Sussex Christmas Fairs.

Burgess Hill’s Age UK Christmas Fair will run from 10am to midday on Thursday November 24 at the Cherry Tree Centre, Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill RH15 8QB.

For more information contact: 01444 236497.

The Age UK Haywards Heath fair will be held from 3pm to 6pm on December 1 at the Redwood Centre (attached to Clair Hall), Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN.

For more information contact: 01444 450248.

Tables are available for hire for £15.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/AUKWS or follow @AUKWS on Twitter.

Contributed by Age UK West Sussex.

