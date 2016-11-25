Music for medicine at fundraising jazz evening

The League of Friends of the Princess Royal Hospital are hosting a jazz evening at Ditchling Village Hall on Friday December 2, to raise money to upgrade post natal facilities.

Mike Lavelle, a retired Princess Royal surgeon, has been playing jazz in Sussex for over 30 years, and also makes musical instruments, including cellos, violins and violas, in his spare time.

Also performing are brilliant Canadian trumpeter Martijn van Galen; David Brown - one of the busiest saxophonists in Sussex; Derek Roberts, a drummer who plays in a number of big bands; and Nat Thomas-Atkin on bass, still at school but keen to pursue a career as a bass player.

Abi Flynn, a young, highly talented singer from Brighton, will be with the group, drawing on a repertoire of some of her favourite artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.

Notcutts, the garden centre in Ditchling, are providing sponsorship for the event.

Mike Lavelle explained that they hoped to create a nightclub type setting for the evening, with a cabaret style layout and easy-listening music. On the bill will be music by American jazz legends such as Horace Silver and Clifford Brown, and tunes such as Jerome Kern’s ‘All the Things you are’.

Tickets (£15) available from Ditchling Post Office, the Princess Royal Hospital coffee shop, or from Mike Lavelle (01444) 831475.

Contributed by League of Friends of Princess Royal Hospital

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.