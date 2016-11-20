Music writer seeks stories of The Who in Hassocks

A writer is looking for people who saw legendary rock band The Who play the Ultra Club in Hassocks in 1966.

The Who - infamous for smashing instruments, trashing hotel rooms, and crashing a Rolls Royce into a swimming pool - performed at the Ultra Club in both January and September 1966.

Richard Houghton, who has previously written books about The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, said: “1966 was quite an important year for the group, because after a run of early hit singles they’d become embroiled in a contractual dispute that stopped them from putting out records and so their live shows was their only means of getting their music heard by the fans.

“Consequently, they played lots of shows and were developing a fantastic reputation as a ‘must see’ live act, famed for smashing their instruments on stage, the number of loudspeakers they used and the volume of their performances.”

The Who started out as a gritty R&B band from London but have evolved into one of the most enduring live acts in the world thanks to their famed rock opera Tommy, and hits such as My Generation, Won’t Get Fooled Again and Pinball Wizard.

You can share your memories of The Who at thewhointhe60s@gmail.com or by writing to Richard at 1 Totnes Road, Manchester, M21 8XF.

Richard said: ‘I’m interested in hearing from anyone who went to one of these shows – or both of them! I’m trying to tell the history of pop music in the words of the people who experienced it, whether that’s buying the records, listening to the songs on the radio or going to the shows. I’m hoping I can get a fresh take on the history of a golden age of pop by hearing stories that have never been told outside of to family or friends. People who were teenagers in the 60s will have some great memories of these evenings and I’m hoping to capture them for all time in this book.’

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.