Nadia sparkles in lunchtime treat

Top pianist Nadia Giliova gave music lovers a treat with a free performance in Burgess Hill.

The Russian born musician played a sparkling lunch time concert at All Saints United Reformed Church in Junction Road, for which donations were invited from the audience.

Nadia’s varied programme, which ranged from the lyricism of Liszt to some dramatic preludes from Rachmaninov, also included Bach, Mozart and Chopin. She has made previous appearances in the Mid Sussex area.

The church’s next lunchtime concert is on December 8, when Richard Toms plays the organ.

Contributed by Phil Dennett

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.