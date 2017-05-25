Church and British Legion: “Curates, long dust, will come and go on lissom, clerical, printless toe; And oft between the boughs is seen the sly shade of a Rural Dean.”. The Rev Paul Mundy has now been with us for eight months and happily show no sign of going. In addition to his clerical duties he is also a member of Newick Royal British Legion. Together with Simon Stevens there will be a slide show of their visit to the battlefields and cemeteries of Flanders. RBL meeting on June 7 in Newick Community Centre. All villagers welcome, from 7.15pm for 7.30.

Ascension Day: To complete the picture the Rev paddy MacBain, our Rural Dean, is taking Communion on Ascension Day.

100 up: Congratulations to Mrs Lil Brown on reaching 100. Are there any more centenarians in the parish?

Stoolball: Newick Stoolball Club is holding its annual tournament on Sunday June 4. Open to all teams - clubs,pubs and families, assorted abilities, ages and sexes. You should be aware that things get pretty competitive when the semi final and final stages are reached.

Cinema: This month’s film is ‘Allied’ (15) starring Brad Pitt. Newick Village Hall, Sunday May 28. Doors open at 7pm to allow for a quick drink before the film starts at 7.30.

