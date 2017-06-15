Terry Coombs: The church was filled to capacity for Terry Coombs’ funeral on Monday. A simple but moving ceremony conducted by the Rev. Paul Mundy.

Royal British Legion: At last Wednesday’s meeting Simon Stevens and the Rev. Paul Mundy (again!) gave a slide show of a recent visit to the battlefields and cemeteries of Flanders, together with two other Legion members. A moving but in places amusing presentation. Very impressive to see how the dedicated War Graves staff maintained all the cemeteries in immaculate condition, sometimes in contrast to those of other nationalities.

Climate: The lack of rain continues to cause concern. Newick had only 12 inches of rain in the first five months of the year, in contrast to the normal figure of around 18 inches.

River: We mentioned the aborted Uckfield – Newick rail link in a previous “Parish Pump”. Another link, but one which was successful, was the Ouse Navigation . Some of the river’s more extravagant meanders were corrected by cuts, and there were seventeen weirs and locks up to the head of navigation at the Sloop Inn. A band of enthusiasts are restoring the lock at Isfield – a most impressive structure built to accommodate substantial vessels. However, since the restoration took five or six years, and there were seventeen locks, we are unlikely to see the restoration of navigation for some years yet.

Politics: Far from the mayhem at national level our current M.P., Maria Caulfield, was returned with a substantially increased majority.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.