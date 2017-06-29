Alzheimers: Some of the creations at last week’s Alzheimers’ Cup Cake morning at the Pantry were true works of art. Most impressive to see how many calories could be concentrated on such a small base. These gastronomic treats raised a tot of £407 for the Society.

Cricket: Still on the subject of gastronomy Newick Cricket Club held its Vice Presidents Tea last Sunday afternoon on the Rec Given that the two teams subsequently ate the same fare as the VPs it is difficult to see how they managed to resume the game afterwards. Your correspondent had 27 years’ experience of Rugby teas. Sensibly these were served after rather than during the game, but usually contained variations on four or five basic items, rather than the 50-odd supplied to the hungry cricketers.

Fruit Fair: There were 26 stalls at last Saturday’s Fruit Fair on the Green = a record number An excellent attendance during the day.

Post Office: Still nothing definite. Currently there are two conflicting notices, obne of which says that the Office is temporarily closed, whilst the second says that the premises are “To Let”.

