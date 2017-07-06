CRICKET: The Piers Morgan Cricket Extravaganza on the Rec last Sunday, which featured several well known cricket personalities, attracted some 2,000 spectators. Judging from the enormous number of cars many of these spectators came from outside the Village. But parking problems were eased courtesy of the Rugby Club, which made its (dry) pitch available.

The next cricket event is next Sunday, 9 July, when Newick will play a charity match against a team from Kings College, in aid of the College’s fund for Organ Transplants. Still on the subject of cricket, Newick’s match against the Barbados High Commission is scheduled for Sunday 23 July.

HOUSING: We understand that the Newick Hill development will include 12 affordable homes. These will be available on a joint ownership basis, with priority being given initially to applicants with a village connection, followed by those with a Lewes District affinity.

THE RIVER (AGAIN): If you study the course of the River Ouse on either the 1:25,000 or 1:12,500 you will see that Newick Parish has three tiny “enclaves” on the Eastern bank. This is because the parish boundary predated the canalisation of the river Ouse. The canal builders made some cuts to avoid some of the more extravagant river meanders, but the parish boundary still follows its ancient course. Some useful future bridgeheads perhaps?

