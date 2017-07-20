Newick Cinema: This week’s film is “Viceroy;s House” on Sunday 23 July, in the Village Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. to give time for socialising and a drink or two, before the film starts at 7.30.

Ragwort: This year Ragwort is everywhere, currently in flower. Unless it is cut down before it seeds next year’s invasion will be even worse. Leaving Ragwort to seed is anti social to say the least.

Rugby: With the 2017/2018 season fast approaching the Club is looking for new players. Obviously it helps if you are big, young and fit,, but there are opportunities available for those who are vertically challenged or in their 40s or even 50s. Many years ago the then landlord of the Royal Oak made his debut in his 40s playing agains the French.

The Ouse Valley Footpath: Last week we spoke about the route from Newick to Lewes, ending at Tesco’s coffee bar. After passing through Lewes you can choose which bank of the river to follow. The official path follows the West bank, but there is a fairly lengthy detour around Piddinghoe. The East bank hugs the river but ends up in Newhaven industrial estate. Finally you can get the train back to Lewes and a bus on to Newick. There is an escape rroute at Southease ater three miles, where there is a rail station and bridge over the River. Six miles for this stage, making a total of fifteen from Newick to the Sea.

Newick Green W.I.: All villGERS are welcome to come to this month’s meeting on 27 July. The speaker is Paul Lendon who will talk about his 28 years with the G.P.O. and subsequently B.T In the Community Centre – doors open at 7.45 p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.