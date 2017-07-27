Cricket: The match against the Barbados High Commission was played in very damp conditions, and Newick narrowly lost. The proceedings were enlivened by Jos Waylett (Newick) who broke a pavilion window with a magnificent six.

Chailey Windmill: Crossing the border into Chailey parish there is a rare opportunity on Sunday 30th visit the Mill and Rural life museum between 3 and 5 p.m. on Sunday 30 July.

Ragwort: The Ragwort remains in full bloom and uncut/uprooted.

Road Markings: The road markings in the Village seem inconsistent, to say the least. Thankfully we do not have single or double yellow lines, but a single unbroken white line generally means “no parking”. These white lines are applied sensibly to discourage parking at some corners and across access to houses, bat It would appear that in quite a number of cases this has been done by private enterprise! Yet we appear to be unable to produce a white line to discourage parking too close to the Allington Road/Church Road junction? A more surprising situation exists on the A272. The approaches to the Village are properly signed to prevent or allow overtaking, but within the village overtaking is apparently permitted (a single broken white line), regardless of restricted bends, junctions, a pedestrian crossing and a blind summit.

