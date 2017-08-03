Afternoon Club: Next Thursday’s talk (Community Centre, 2.30 p.m.)is by David Wickens. Subject – Diamonds. Promises to be an interesting presentation.

Newick Green. W.I.: The summer lunch (members only) will be held at “Tergun”, Church Road, (just behind the Reading Room) 12.30. p.m. on Thursday 24th August.

Church Holiday Club: All Primary school children are invited to the Holiday Club, to be held in Barcombe from Monday 14th to Wednesday 16th August. Details from Rev. Paul Mundy. 01825 723186.

Friday Market: The market continues throughout the month – no holiday closure, 10.00 to 11.00 a.m. every Friday in the village hall.

Scouts and Cubs: 22 Scouts and Cubs were fortunate to have fine weather for their annual camp.

There are considerable repairs and refurbishments being made to the Scout Hut during late summer.

Donations and new recruits welcome. Sylvia Armitage. 01825 723448.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.