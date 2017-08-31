Dramatic Society: NADS is hosting its annual Murder Mystery in the Village Hall on Saturday 9 September. This event combines an excellent three course meal with the chance to identify the Murderer. Since the murderer is highly likely to be a local resident it opens up some interesting possibilities.

Cricket: Results this season have been mixed, to say the least. A perennial problem has been a shortage of players, particular younger ones. Various possible solutions are under discussion – reorganising the leaugues to cut down travelling distances, and changing the format yet again.

School: The new academic year starts on Tuesday 5 September, when Newick School reopens.

