Royal British Legion: The Legion BBQ last Saturday at the Barn Centre was blessed by fine weather. The October meeting on Wednesday 4 will be a speaker meeting. Les coppard will give a talk about the Normandy beaches. All villagers are invited. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.in the Community Centre, with the talk staring at 8 p.m.

Friday Market: The market (10 – 11 a.m. every Friday in the Village Hall) continues to flourish A small problem in the produce area is that a glut affects all gardeners simultaneously - several weeks ago sellers of runner beans could only sell them to each other

Rugby: The season got off to a good start, with the 1st XV winning two of its first three matches. But early season injuries are making it difficult to raise a second XV. Debutants still urgently needed.

Fun Fair: Shaylers’ Fun Fair is due to visit the Green during week commencing 2 October.