Reopening: Good to learn that the “Bull” hopes to reopen for business on November 6, after a long closure for refurbishment. A note regarding the recent fundraising event in the Royal Oak for Sty. Peter and St. James hospice. The Chailey and Wivelsfield veteran tractor association is a recently established charity whose main aim is to support the Hospice.

Royal British Legion: It is important that as many members as possible attend this year’s AGM, as a decision needs to be taken regarding the future e of the ranch. Further details next week.

Dementia: The New Memory Moments Cafe will have its inaugural meeting in The Village Hall on Tuesday 24 October at 2.00 p.m. It is hoped to continue the Cafe on a weekly basis from 7 Noveember onwards for all thos involved directly or indirexctly with dementia.