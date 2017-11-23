Cinema: This month’s film is “My Cousin Rachel”. (Village Hall, Sunday 26 November, at 7.00 p.m.)

NADS: NADS December play will be “Don’t dress for Dinner”, a hilarious comedy set in France. From 6 to 9 December, with doors opening at 7.15 p.m. to give the opportunity for a drink and chat before curtain up.

Twinning: The Twinning Association’s 2017 A.G.M. ill be held in the Barn Centre on Wednesday 29 November, 7.30 p.m., accompanied by the usual refreshments. New members welcome, Brexit or not.

Armistice: In spite of the poor weather over 200 villagers turned up at the flag raising, two minute silence and drumhead service on the Green on Armistice Day, 11 November. On the Sunday the Church was packed, and it was good to hear that Ken Farmer’s trumpet renditions are still completely note perfect.