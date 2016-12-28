FOOTPATH SOCIETY: start the year with the a three mile circular walk along the Arlington’s Lakeside Trail, beside the banks of the reservoir by the Cuckmere River, with the option of pub lunch in Arlington afterwards. Meet members of the Society on Wednesday January 4 for a 10.45am start at Arlington Reservoir car park (fee payable) or the lay-by opposite (which is free) Map Ref: 528 074. For more details call the walk leaders Judy and John Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

PANTOMIME: is one of the things Plumpton does best and if you’ve never seen one I’d recommend going to this year’s production; which is the Pied Piper of Hamelin. Tickets sell fast, with the two performances on Sunday January 15 and then evening performances from Wednesday to Saturday January 18 to 21, along with a matinee performance on the Saturday. For tickets call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

