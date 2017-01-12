PANTOMIME: this year’s production is the Pied Piper of Hamelin. There are two performances this Sunday January 15 and then evening performances from Wednesday to Saturday January 18 to 21, along with a matinee performance on the Saturday. I understand there are a few tickets left and you can call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or Gill Wells on 01273 890561 to book them.

‘WALKING THE WAINWRIGHTS’: is the subject of the Footpath Society talk, at the village hall, by Bob Wilkins on Wednesday January 25. Arrive at 2pm to be ready for the talk at 2.30pm TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of Honeybees Preschool is at the village hall on Saturday January 28 from 2pm to 4pm and sellers can set up from 12.30pm. Tables cost £15 and to book one please email committee@honeybeespreachool.co.uk or phone Sian on 07736250794.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: have a four mile walk on Sunday January 29 starting at 2pm. Meet at Whiteman’s Green car park on the B2115 north of Cuckfield (Map Ref: 365 245). The walk will include seven stiles on the route from Maz Brook Farm, Brook Street, Lullings Farm, Gore’s Wood and then back to Whiteman’s Green. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 72371 or 0799071052.

6½ MILE WALK: on Wednesday February 1 join members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165). The walk will include Captain’s Farm, Blackbush, Mid-Sussex Golf Course, Stocks Farm and lunch at The White Horse, Ditchling

For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

PEACEFUL COUNTRYSIDE: & woodland walk (five miles) past Birch Grove, through Chelwood Gate and Danehill with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday February 11. All welcome just meet, ready to start at 10.30am, in Birch Grove Road (roadside parking) opposite Red Lion pub (Map Ref: 415 303). For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 0799071052.

MR STUBBS: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday February 14 at 2.15pm. Horses I am sure are what springs immediately to mind when Stubbs is mentioned. However he also painted a great variety of other animals, especially exotic ones, which were very popular in the 18th Century. Queen Charlotte received the gift of a zebra that was kept in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Stubbs was commissioned to paint the animal. He added a splendid jungle background which he obviously deemed more appropriate. However he was more challenged when it came to painting a kangaroo, he did not have a live one merely the skin which was stuffed to try and make it more realistic and that may explain why the resulting image looks a trifle awkward. The lecturer Carolyn Leder is an art historian and adviser to BBC television. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

FLOWER CLUB: demonstration, at the village hall, will be “Through the Ages” by Gaenor Circus on Wednesday February 15 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice, is at the village hall, on Saturday February 25. Tables cost £12 booked in advance or £15 on the day (if there are tables available). This is a fantastic opportunity to sell unwanted Christmas presents, homemade produce and items or just things that you don’t want anymore. For a booking form or more details call 01273 891256 or email terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

ST PETER & ST JAMES HOSPICE: Support Group has a number of fundraising events planned after the Table Top Sale. There will be a Quiz Night on Saturday April 22, a Bluebell Walk on Sunday April 30, a Material Sale on Saturday June 10 and a Jumble Sale on Saturday 19 August. Be sure to make a note of these dates on your calendar as the Support Group look forward to seeing you at some of these events. For more information about any of the events call Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

NEW EMAIL ADDRESS: if you would like your event included in this column please email details to mandydembrey@btinternet.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.