TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of Honeybees Preschool is at the village hall this Saturday (January 28) from 2pm to 4pm. For more information email committee@honeybeespreachool.co.uk or phone Sian on 07736250794.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: have a four mile walk this Sunday (January 29) starting at 2pm. Meet at Whiteman’s Green car park on the B2115 north of Cuckfield (Map Ref: 365 245). The walk will include seven stiles on the route from Maz Brook Farm, Brook Street, Lullings Farm, Gore’s Wood and then back to Whiteman’s Green. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 72371 or 0799071052.

6½ MILE WALK: on Wednesday February 1 join members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165). The walk will include Captain’s Farm, Blackbush, Mid-Sussex Golf Course, Stocks Farm and lunch at The White Horse, Ditchling. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

JUMBLE SALE aid of the Village Hall will take place at the village hall on Saturday February 4. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated at both sales; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sales start at 2pm; do go along as there will be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

PEACEFUL COUNTRYSIDE: & woodland walk (five miles) past Birch Grove, through Chelwood Gate and Danehill with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday February 11. All welcome just meet, ready to start at 10.30am, in Birch Grove Road (roadside parking) opposite Red Lion pub (Map Ref: 415 303). For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 0799071052.

MR STUBBS: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday February 14 at 2.15pm. Horses I am sure are what springs immediately to mind when Stubbs is mentioned. However he also painted a great variety of other animals, especially exotic ones, which were very popular in the 18th Century. Queen Charlotte received the gift of a zebra that was kept in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Stubbs was commissioned to paint the animal. He added a splendid jungle background which he obviously deemed more appropriate. However he was more challenged when it came to painting a kangaroo, he did not have a live one merely the skin which was stuffed to try and make it more realistic and that may explain why the resulting image looks a trifle awkward. The lecturer Carolyn Leder is an art historian and adviser to BBC television. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

FLOWER CLUB: demonstration, at the village hall, will be “Through the Ages” by Gaenor Circus on Wednesday February 15 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

JUMBLE SALE: aid of the Village Hall will take place at the village hall on Saturday February 18 to raise funds for the Horticultural Society. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sales start at 2pm; do go along as there will be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Saturday February 25, from 10am till 12.30pm, at the village hall (BN7 3BQ). Entry costs £1 for over 14’s. There will be a wide variety of ‘Tables’ with interesting goodies for sale, refreshments and tombola. For more details call 01273 891256.

JUMBLE SALES: if you have jumble to dispose of during the year you may be pleased to know that in addition to the two sales mentioned above there will be jumble sales on Saturdays March 4 (Activity Scheme), March 25 (Honeybees Preschool), April 22 (Churches), May 20 (Monday Group), June 3 (Junior Football), July 8 (Women’s Institute), St Peter & St James Support Group (August 19), September 2 (Pavilion), September 30 (Plumpton Primary School PTFA), October 14 (Village Hall) and, October 28 (Flower Club). Donations of jumble will always be much appreciated at the hall from 9am to midday.

TABLE TOP SALE in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Saturday February 25, from 10am till 12.30pm, at the village hall (BN7 3BQ). Entry costs £1 for over 14’s. There will be a wide variety of ‘Tables’ with interesting goodies for sale, refreshments and a tombola. For more details call 01273 891256.

QUIZ NIGHT: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Saturday April 22 if you would like tickets or more information call Sue Akers on 01273 891701

THANKS: go to Derrick Taylor (the director) and Dave Denny (the producer) and everyone who helped make Plumpton Pantomime Society’s production of the Pied Piper of Hamelin such a triumph. It was a colourful musical experience which was much enjoyed. There is not room here to mention everyone involved as there was a huge cast and backstage crew, more than eighty members of the Society are mentioned in the programme and that doesn’t include all those who helped with front of house, bar and refreshments. It seems wrong to mention a few of the cast, but if I don’t that too seems wrong. Charlie Wycherley and Paul Kluge were hilarious as Dame Helga and Willie. Marianne Cole as Sour Kraut and Duncan Taylor-Jones as Rat Worst excelled as the villains of the show. They along with Carol Symes as Fairy Strudel, Hans Minnie Taylor-Jones, Emma Symes as Heidi, Sarah Purdy as Splatter, Dave Denny as Blatter, The David Rankin as the Burgomeister and Lawrence Dean as the Piper were excellent. Plus the chorus and junior dancers were a delight and the costumes, props and scenery outstanding. Thanks go to you all for a very happy and memorable evening.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.