JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the upkeep of the much used Village Hall takes place at the hall this Saturday (February 4). Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm so do go along as there will be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

PEACEFUL COUNTRYSIDE: & woodland walk (five miles) past Birch Grove, through Chelwood Gate and Danehill with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday February 11. All welcome just meet, ready to start at 10.30am, in Birch Grove Road (roadside parking) opposite Red Lion pub (Map Ref: 415 303). For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 0799071052.

MR STUBBS: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday February 14 at 2.15pm. Horses I am sure are what springs immediately to mind when Stubbs is mentioned. However he also painted a great variety of other animals, especially exotic ones, which were very popular in the 18th Century. Queen Charlotte received the gift of a zebra that was kept in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Stubbs was commissioned to paint the animal. He added a splendid jungle background which he obviously deemed more appropriate. However he was more challenged when it came to painting a kangaroo, he did not have a live one merely the skin which was stuffed to try and make it more realistic and that may explain why the resulting image looks a trifle awkward. The lecturer Carolyn Leder is an art historian and adviser to BBC television. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

FLOWER CLUB: demonstration with the theme ‘Through the Ages’, is at the village hall, on Wednesday February 15 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Gaenor Circus. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

JUMBLE SALE: aid of the Horticultural Society will take place at the village hall on Saturday February 18. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

TABLE TOP SALE: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Saturday February 25, from 10am till 12.30pm, at the village hall (BN7 3BQ). Entry costs £1 for over 14’s. There will be a wide variety of ‘Tables’ with interesting goodies for sale, refreshments and tombola. For more details call 01273 891256.

SEAFORD WALK: the Footpath Society has a leisurely (four mile) Sunday walk along the sea front on Sunday February 26. The walk will continue on to Lost Village, Splash Point (resting kittiwakes) Tidemills, then the Nature Reserve, Bishopstone and back along seafront. Meet at Splash Point, Seaford Head (Map Ref: 487 982), where there is free seafront parking, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY WALK: on Wednesday March 1 starts at 10.30am at Wivelsfield car park (Post Code: RH17 7QG).There is the opportunity of lunch at the Cock Inn. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 0799071052.

QUIZ NIGHT: in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Saturday April 22 if you would like tickets or more information call Sue Akers on 01273 891701

NEW WEBSITE: Do visit Plumpton Parish Council’s revamped website http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/ and if you have any comments, good or bad, then please do drop the webmaster a line at louise.sheeran@plumptonpc.co.uk and she will endeavour to put things right if something is amiss.

NEW PARISH COUNCILLORS: The Parish Council welcomed two new councillors, Nick Satchell and Stephen Morris, who joined the Parish Council in January.

JUMBLE SALE DATES: If you ever need to know the date of the next jumble sale at the village hall, whether for delivery of jumble to the hall or attending a sale, just visit http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/facilities/jumble-sales/.

