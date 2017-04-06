PLUMPTON CIRCULAR WALK: (4 to 4 ½ miles) followed by cream tea takes place this Saturday (April 8). Meet members of the Footpath Society at 2 Strawlands Plumpton Green (Map Ref: 324 239) to start the walk at 2pm. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

‘THE GLEAMING SPIRES OF LONDON’: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday April 11 at 2.15pm. The lecturer for this month is Ian Swankie a professional tour guide and lecturer in London. Ian spent 25 years in London’s financial markets without ever looking out of his window at the wonderful city around him. Now he guides in both Tate Galleries as well as running his own tours. London boasts an extraordinary range of architecture and its history can be discovered through its buildings. Starting at the Norman Conquest and the White Tower and finishing over 900 years later with the Shard, the Walkie-Talkie and the Cheesegrater you will also be taken to some surprising private residences. Ian has a fascination for information that is quirky, absurd or humorous which is why people tend to remember his lectures and tours. The talk will as usual be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. Visitors are always most welcome, £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

FLOWER CLUB demonstration is at the village hall on Wednesday April 19 at 7pm. The evening will start with the Club’s AGM and be followed by a demonstration. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

WOODINGDEAN: All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for a six mile walk across undulating terrain at Woodingdean, including the medieval drove road, on Sunday April 23. Meet ready to start the walk at 2pm at the car park off Falmer Road, Woodingdean (Map Ref: 356 064). For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: on the Plumpton Villa Excavations of 2016 will now take place, at the village hall, on Monday April 24 at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Dr David Rudling of the Sussex School of Archaeology who will explain what is to happen at the Plumpton Villa site in 2017 and the opportunities for getting involved. Full details of the 2017 summer excavation, training courses and other events can be found at www.sussexarchaeology.org .

MEET FOR WALK AT DITCHLING BEACON: car park (Map Ref: 332 130) on Wednesday May 3 at 10.30am. The walk, with the Footpath Society, will be 6½ miles along the South Downs Way to Streat Hill Farm, down into Stanmer village (to a tea shop for lunch) and back through Stanmer Park to the Beacon. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

EXTRA JUMBLE SALE: There is an extra sale, to those previously published, which will take place on Saturday May 6, at the village hall, in aid of the Good Neighbour Scheme. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there will be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

INTERESTING 4 ½ MILE WALK: sandwiched between the urban communities of Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath takes place on Saturday May 6 starting at 10.30am. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath, (Map Ref: 322 237), ready to start at 10.30am. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

PLUMPTON COLLEGE OPEN DAY: in association with the Sussex Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, is on Saturday May 13 from 10am to 5pm. Entry is £7.50 and free for those aged under 16. Take the whole family along and enjoy demonstrations from students, loads of attractions, children’s activities, local food and crafts. For more information about the event call 01273 890454 or visit www.plumpton.ac.uk.

