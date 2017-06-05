JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for the Junior Football takes place this Saturday, June 3 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

CRICKET: We see Plumpton & East Chiltington CC in two league games this Saturday, June 3. The First XI are home to Keymer & Hassocks at King George V Playing Fields, Plumpton, and the Second XI are away to Linden Park. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the Cricket Cub contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: Woods Mill car park (Map Ref: 218 137) is the starting point for the Footpath Society (4½ mile) walk this Saturday, June 3 at 2.30pm. The walk will include Downs Link, River Adur, Horton Wood and Small Dole. For more information call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716 or 07990710521.

Danehill Church (Map Ref: 402 275), on Wednesday June 7, is the place to meet members of the Footpath Society for a 6¼ mile walk starting at 10am. The walk will be over field and woodland paths with a stop for lunch. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

Coastal and Downland Walk from Roedean to Rottingdean village, (5 miles), following downland paths and tracks (with 6 stiles) takes place on Sunday June 18. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 2pm at the free car park at Roedean Bottom, at the junction of A259 and B2006, Map Ref: 347 032. For more details call June Denyer on 01444 471440 or 07889610183.

Shortgate Walk. Join members of the Footpath Society for a largely level, circular walk (6 miles) with some stiles on Saturday, July 1. Meet at lay-by by the Wok Inn (Map Ref: 494 151), Shortgate, ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the opportunity to have a picnic or lunch at the Roebuck Inn. For more details call John and Judy Lawrenson on 01273 472277.

‘THE SILVER THREAD’: This is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday June 13 at 2.15pm. This lecture will follow the intriguing story of seven generations of Kosovan filigree artisans. Filigree is an ancient art form dating as far back as 2500 BC. Silver, gold and other metals are entwined together to form beautiful designs. Even the most mundane of objects can be transformed using this almost magical technique. The speaker Elizabeth Gowing studied at Magdalen College Oxford and moved to Kosovo in 2006 to work with the Ethnological Museum in Prishtina co-founding ‘The Ideas Partnership,’ a charity working on education and cultural heritage. It was chosen this year by Prime Minister Theresa May as one of the ‘Points of Light’ for volunteering around the world. Elizabeth is also the author of three books on Kosovo and speaks fluent Albanian. Visitors are always most welcome so do go along to this lecture; it really promises to be something special and will of course as usual be accompanied by a super digital presentation. The cost is £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: It will meet on Wednesday, June 14, at the village hall, at 7.30pm. The topic will be ‘From Sheep to Knitting Wool’ and the speakers Peter and Carol Goodman. The competition is a hand knitted scarf. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB:mIt will meet at the village hall on Wednesday, June 21 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be ‘Fabulous Flowers’ by Lucinda Knapman. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

JUMBLE SALE: To raise funds for Plumpton Churches is on Saturday, June 24 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

OPEN DAY: A special open day at the Old Mill House (Plumpton Lane, Plumpton, BN7 3AH) is on Sunday, June 25 from 2pm to 6pm. The garden covers some 12 acres and is influenced by its waterside setting. There will be a chance to visit the working water mill and products from the mill will be on sale. There will also be plant sales, tombola, stalls and a Jazz Band. Entry costs £7.50 (£2.50 for children under 16) and includes afternoon tea. All ticket proceeds go to St Peter & St James Hospice. Entry is by advanced ticket sales only and can be purchased at the Village Shop or on 01273 891722 (email carole.nicholson3@virgin.net) or 01273 890070 (email reglanaway@outlook.com).

SUMMER THEATRE: This will be held on Plumpton Village Green. Although this year’s visit to Plumpton by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company is still a few weeks away it is not too soon to book your tickets for Thursday, July 6. The play this year is, ‘The Commercial Traveller’; a story of girl meets boy, heartbreak and separation, extraordinary plans to bring them together and of course the very happy ending. Funny, romantic and moving, it demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love. The theatre site is the village green (if wet in the village hall) and will open from 6pm for picnics with the show beginning promptly at 7.30pm. Bring low chairs or if you want a front row seat bring a blanket to sit. Come dressed for an English summer. Tickets are available from The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company’s website, www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk , or for more information ring 01323 501260 or 01273 890508 or email kathy@herplace.co.uk. Tickets prices are adult (18-64) £16, senior (65 and over & retired) £15, student (18 & over & in full time education) £12, child (7-17) £9 and family (2 adults & 2 children) £40. Last year the Rude’s performance in Plumpton was a sell out so to avoid possible disappointment be sure to book your tickets in advance. If you have seen them before then you won’t want to miss this year’s performance. If you haven’t seen them before do give yourself a treat and book tickets; as this is sure to be an excellent production.

