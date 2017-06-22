JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for Plumpton Churches takes place this Saturday (June 24) at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

CRICKET: sees Plumpton & East Chiltington CC in two league games this Saturday (June 24). The First XI are home to Chiddingly, at the King George V Playing Fields, and the Second XI are away to Dicker. Both games start at 1.30pm. For more information about the Cricket Cub contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

OPEN DAY: at the Old Mill House (Plumpton Lane, Plumpton, BN7 3AH) takes place this Sunday (June 25) from 2pm to 6pm. The garden covers some 12 acres and is influenced by its waterside setting. There will be a chance to visit the working water mill and products from the mill will be on sale. There will also be plant sales, tombola, stalls and a Jazz Band. Entry costs £7.50 (£2.50 for children under 16) and includes afternoon tea. All ticket proceeds go to St Peter & St James Hospice. Entry is by advanced ticket sales only and can be purchased at the Village Shop or on 01273 891722 (email carole.nicholson3@virgin.net) or 01273 890070 (email reglanaway@outlook.com).

SHORTGATE WALK: Join members of the Footpath Society for a largely level, circular walk (6 miles) with some stiles on Saturday July 1. Meet at lay-by by the Wok Inn (Map Ref: 494 151), Shortgate, ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the opportunity to have a picnic or lunch at the Roebuck Inn. For more details call John and Judy Lawrenson on 01273 472277.

SUMMER THEATRE: on Plumpton Village Green takes place on Thursday July 6; if you haven’t done so already, do buy your tickets for this year’s visit to Plumpton by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company. Last year the Rudes performance, in Plumpton, was a sell out so to avoid possible disappointment advance booking is a good idea. The play this year is, ‘The Commercial Traveller’, a story of girl meets boy, heartbreak and separation, extraordinary plans to bring them together and of course the very happy ending. Funny, romantic and moving, it demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love. The theatre site is the village green (if wet in the village hall) and will open from 6pm for picnics with the show beginning promptly at 7.30pm. Bring low chairs or if you want a front row seat bring a blanket to sit. Come dressed for an English summer. Tickets are still available from The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company’s website, www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk,or for more information ring 01323 501260 or 01273 890508 or email kathy@herplace.co.uk.Tickets prices are adult (18-64) £16, senior (65 and over & retired) £15, student (18 & over & in full time education) £12, child (7-17) £9 and family (2 adults & 2 children) £40. If you have seen them before then you won’t want to miss this year’s performance. If you haven’t seen them before do give yourself a treat and book tickets; as this is sure to be an excellent production.

‘THE SECRET ART OF THE PASSPORT’: is the subject of the Newick & District Decorative and Fine Art Society meeting at the village hall on Tuesday July 11 at 2.15pm. King Henry V of England was the first to introduce passports to help his subjects prove who they were in foreign lands. They were then a simple document as opposed to today’s extremely complicated piece of work. A modern passport can use thirty different materials, contain microchips and is packed with specialist and highly sophisticated visual features, all in the hope of outwitting a forger. The speaker is Martin Lloyd who previously worked for HM Immigration Service and has broadcast on local and national television and radio. Martin owns a significant collection of historical passports covering over three centuries. This lecture will, as usual, be accompanied by an excellent digital presentation. This is the last lecture of the season and will be preceded by the Group’s AGM. The cost is £7 on the door with tea and biscuits afterwards and a chance to talk to the speaker. If you require any further information please contact Marjorie Blunden on 01825 723250.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Wednesday July 12, at the village hall, at 7.30pm. The topic will be ‘Titanic - The Ship That Never Sank’ and the speaker Tony Harris. The competition is a ‘picture of a very rough sea’. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

BARCOMBE WALK: (five miles) visiting the ‘three’ villages of Barcombe takes place on Sunday July 16. Meet members of the Footpath Society at 10.30am at the car park in Barcombe (Map Ref: 421 158). For more details call Judy and John Lawrenson on 01273 472277 or 07815521068.

CHARMING WALK: (four miles) along parts of the Worth Way around Maidenbower is on Saturday July 29 and organised by the Footpath Society. All are welcome to join them, just meet at Worth Church (Map Ref: 302 364) off B2036 between Balcombe and Pound Hill ready to start walking at 10.30am. There will be the possibility of lunch after. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

