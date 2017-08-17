JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice takes place this Saturday (August 19) at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

CRICKET: sees Plumpton & East Chiltington CC in two league games this Saturday (August 12). The First XI are home to St Peter’s, at the King George V Playing Fields, and the Second XI are away to Bexhill Third XI. On Sunday there is a friendly game, against Chailey, at the sports ground in North Chailey just off the A272 Both games start at 1pm. For more information about the Club contact Charlie Wycherley on 07912 935889 or at charles@wycherleys.co.uk.

WALK: (3.5 miles) on Saturday August 26 is partly on the Wealden Way and follows field and woodland paths and stretches of quiet country lanes; with only 2 stiles to negotiate. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the free car park Maresfield recreation ground (Map Ref: 307 310) ready to start walking at 10.30am. Optional lunch at Chequer’s Inn afterwards. For more details call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031. JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the Pavilion, at the Playing Fields, takes place on Saturday September 2 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: walk on Wednesday September 6 starts at 10.30am at the roadside car park on A283, north of disused quarry (Map Ref: 095 197). The walk will head south to Annington Farm, Botolph’s Coombe copse, Lancing College, with lunch at Shoreham Airport and back along the River Adur. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025. COASTAL AND DOWNLAND WALK: from Roedean to Rottingdean village takes place on Sunday September 10. The route, five miles, will follow downland paths and tracks and include six stiles. Meet at the free car park at Roedean Bottom, at the junction of the A259 and B2006 (Map Ref: 347 032), ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information contact June Denyer on 01444 471440 or 07889610183. FLOWER CLUB: meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Lucia Dean-Taylor. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 13. The speaker will be Sharon Lewis on ‘Deco Delights’ and the competition ‘Flowers from your garden in a jam jar’. New members are always welcome and more details of the group’s activities are available from Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

ATTENTION GARDENERS: Plumpton & District Horticultural Society hold their Autumn Flower Show at the village hall on September 23. For more information do email info@plumptonhorticulturalsociety.org or call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: Would you like a table to sell your products at the Festive Fair, at the village hall, on Saturday November 25? Bookings are now being taken on a first come first served basis. The Fair is in support of St Peter & St James Hospice and tables can be booked by contacting Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.

JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA takes place on Saturday September 30 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AWARDS: at their recent Summer Show were awarded as follows Committee Cup (tray of food for bonfire party) Natasha Purdy, Lanaway Trophy best wine Reg Lanaway, Sussex Country Gardens Cup best pot plant, Festival Challenge Cup (flowers and vegetables) and Banskian Medal most prize money Ken Beard, Flower Club Cup best in floral art Gill Wells, Novington Challenge Cup best in cookery Linda Pilfold, Freshfield Novice cup most points in Novices classes Amelie Pilfold, Gray Challenge Cup (collection of vegetables) and Ferguson Challenge Cup (mini collection vegetables) Malcolm Beard.

