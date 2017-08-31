JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the Pavilion, at the Playing Fields, takes place this Saturday September 2 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

CRICKET: sees Plumpton & East Chiltington CC in the last league games of the season this Saturday (September 2). The First XI are home, at the King George V Playing Fields, to Heathfield Park and the Second XI are away to Denton. Both games start at 12.30pm.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: walk on Wednesday September 6 starts at 10.30am at the roadside car park on A283, north of disused quarry (Map Ref: 095 197). The walk will head south to Annington Farm, Botolph’s Coombe copse, Lancing College, with lunch at Shoreham Airport and back along the River Adur. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

COFFEE MORNING: at All Saints Church Annex takes place on Saturday September 9 from 11am to 1.30pm. Please go along, you will be made most welcome.

COASTAL AND DOWNLAND WALK: from Roedean to Rottingdean village takes place on Sunday September 10. The route, five miles, will follow downland paths and tracks and include six stiles. Meet at the free car park at Roedean Bottom, at the junction of the A259 and B2006 (Map Ref: 347 032), ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information contact June Denyer on 01444 471440 or 07889610183.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 13. The speaker will be Sharon Lewis on ‘Deco Delights’ and the competition ‘Flowers from your garden in a jam jar’. New members are always welcome and more details of the group’s activities are available from Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER CLUB: meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Lucia Dean-Taylor. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements.

ATTENTION GARDENERS: Plumpton & District Horticultural Society hold their Autumn Flower Show at the village hall on September 23. For more information do email info@plumptonhorticulturalsociety.org or call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: takes place at East Chiltington Church on Sunday September 24 at 10.30am. The service will be followed by a bring and share meal. Everyone is welcome to the service and the meal.

HARVEST SUPPER: St Michael’s Church and Plumpton College are joining together in a Family Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday October 1 at 4pm at the Church. This service will be followed by Harvest Supper at 5.30pm. Please do go along and join in this celebratory service and enjoy the special supper.

JUMBLE SALE to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA takes place on Saturday September 30 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

PLUMPTON WALK: on October 4 starts at 10.30am at the top car park at Plumpton Racecourse (Map Ref: 362 152) and will include Ferrings, Wootton and Warningore Farms. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this walk and if you would like more information do call the walk leaders Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: have an exciting new programme starting in October with the marvellously entitled ‘Power, Propaganda and Men in Tights.’ Think Tudor and you will be on the right lines. Then for Christmas they have got something really special, a musical talk about the Christmas tree. The Lecturer Peter Medhurst studied singing and the key board at Royal College of Music and Salzburg. Their other lectures vary from a ‘History of Wine Glasses’, ‘Art Deco and the Roaring Twenties’, ‘From Flea Pit to Picture Palace’ to ‘Votes for Women, Art and the Suffragettes’. Interested? Well the group meet ever second Tuesday of the month at Plumpton village hall at 2.15pm with tea and biscuits afterwards. Their Membership Secretary, Ann McNorvell, would love to hear from you on 01825 721458 or amcnorvell@hotmail.com.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: Would you like a table to sell your products at the Festive Fair, at the village hall, on Saturday November 25? Bookings are now being taken on a first come first served basis. The Fair is in support of St Peter & St James Hospice and tables can be booked by contacting Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.

