MODEL RAILWAY SHOW: is at Plumpton village hall this Saturday (September 16) from 10am to 4.30pm. Working layouts will demonstrate various makes and gauges of model railways and there will be plenty of sales tables offering a wide range of items. There will also be a good selection of refreshments available throughout the day. All are welcome and especially the youngsters. Contact David Holmes on 01273 890191 for further information.

FLOWER CLUB: meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Lucia Dean-Taylor. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

ATTENTION GARDENERS: Plumpton & District Horticultural Society hold their Autumn Flower Show at the village hall on September 23. For more information do email info@plumptonhorticulturalsociety.org or call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: takes place at East Chiltington Church on Sunday September 24 at 10.30am. The service will be followed by a bring and share meal. Everyone is welcome to the service and the meal.

FAMILY DAY is at Plumpton Racecourse on Sunday September 24 and is the first raceday of the new season. The chosen charity for the day is The Children’s Trust. The centre course will be full of family-friendly activities, with a fun fair and lots of free attractions, including donkey rides, climbing wall and face painting. Prior to the seven jump races, everyone’s favourite mascots will be taking part in a mascot race. Gates open at midday with the first race at 1.50pm and the last race at 4.50pm. Entry for accompanied under 18’s is free. Prices for adults from £10 per person. For more information and tickets visit http://plumptonracecourse.co.uk/.

HARVEST SUPPER: St Michael’s Church and Plumpton College are joining together in a Family Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday October 1 at 4pm at the Church. This service will be followed by Harvest Supper at 5.30pm. Please do go along and join in this celebratory service and enjoy the special supper.

JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA takes place on Saturday September 30 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

PLUMPTON WALK: on October 4 starts at 10.30am at the top car park at Plumpton Racecourse (Map Ref: 362 152) and will include Ferrings, Wootton and Warningore Farms. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this walk and if you would like more information do call the walk leaders Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

SAYERS COMMON WALK: (four miles) through peaceful, largely arable farmland around Sayers Common, and including The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead, takes place on Sunday October 8. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Sayers Common Church in Oakhurst (Map Ref: 269 186) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Margaret Land and Ann Kelly on 01273 890125.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Wednesday October 11, at the village hall, at 7.30pm for their AGM. This will be followed by a talk on the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance by Lucy Waterson. The competition is a motto for next year. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the Village Hall takes place on Saturday October 14 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments. NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: have an exciting new programme starting in October with the marvellously entitled ‘Power, Propaganda and Men in Tights.’ Think Tudor and you will be on the right lines. Then for Christmas they have got something really special, a musical talk about the Christmas tree. The Lecturer Peter Medhurst studied singing and the key board at Royal College of Music and Salzburg. Their other lectures vary from a ‘History of Wine Glasses’, ‘Art Deco and the Roaring Twenties’, ‘From Flea Pit to Picture Palace’ to ‘Votes for Women, Art and the Suffragettes’. Interested? Well the group meet ever second Tuesday of the month at Plumpton village hall at 2.15pm with tea and biscuits afterwards. Their Membership Secretary, Ann McNorvell, would love to hear from you on 01825 721458 or amcnorvell@hotmail.com.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: Would you like a table to sell your products at the Festive Fair, at the village hall, on Saturday November 25? Bookings are now being taken on a first come first served basis. The Fair is in support of St Peter & St James Hospice and tables can be booked by contacting Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.

