AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW: organised by the Horticultural Society, is at the village hall this Saturday (September 23) at 2pm. Do go along at 2pm and see the exhibits, there will also be a tombola and refreshments. For more information do email info@plumptonhorticulturalsociety.org or call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

HARVEST FESTIVAL takes place at East Chiltington Church this Sunday (September 24) at 10.30am. The service will be followed by a bring and share meal. Everyone is welcome to the service and the meal.

FAMILY DAY: is at Plumpton Racecourse this Sunday (September 24) and is the first raceday of the new season. The chosen charity for the day is The Children’s Trust. The centre course will be full of family-friendly activities, with a fun fair and lots of free attractions, including donkey rides, climbing wall and face painting. Prior to the seven jump races, everyone’s favourite mascots will be taking part in a mascot race. Gates open at midday with the first race at 1.50pm and the last race at 4.50pm. Entry for accompanied under 18’s is free. Prices for adults from £10 per person. For more information visit http://plumptonracecourse.co.uk/.

HARVEST SUPPER: St Michael’s Church and Plumpton College are joining together in a Family Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday October 1 at 4pm at the Church. This service will be followed by Harvest Supper at 5.30pm. Please do go along and join in this celebratory service and enjoy the special supper.

JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA takes place on Saturday September 30 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

PLUMPTON WALK: on October 4 starts at 10.30am at the top car park at Plumpton Racecourse (Map Ref: 362 152) and will include Ferrings, Wootton and Warningore Farms. All are welcome to join members of the Footpath Society for this walk and if you would like more information do call the walk leaders Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

SAYERS COMMON WALK: (four miles) through peaceful, largely arable farmland around Sayers Common, and including The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead, takes place on Sunday October 8. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Sayers Common Church in Oakhurst (Map Ref: 269 186) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Margaret Land and Ann Kelly on 01273 890125.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday October 10 at 2.15pm. The lecture is titled ‘Power, Propaganda and Men in Tights.’ In Tudor times portraiture dominated the period, works by artists such as Holbein illustrated the great monarchs and personalities of this turbulent age. It was not just the sitter who was portrayed but through his dress and the objects around him, which often were symbols as well, the painter could reveal much more. A lute with a broken string pointing to the discord and division of the Church, a sundial the exact time and date, and a distorted skull fairly obviously death, history itself is hidden in the very brush strokes. The lecturer Linda Smith is a very well-known lecturer and a guide at Tate Britain, Tate Modern and the Dulwich Gallery. Interested? The do go along, £7 on the door for non-members with tea and biscuits afterwards. For further information contact the Membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or at amcnorvell@hotmail.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Wednesday October 11, at the village hall, at 7.30pm for their AGM. This will be followed by a talk on the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance by Lucy Waterson. The competition is a motto for next year. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the Village Hall takes place on Saturday October 14 at the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

FLOWER CLUB: meet at the village hall on Wednesday October 18 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Christine Nash and the theme ‘Blooming Marvellous’. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY AGM: takes place at the Sports Pavilion on Friday October 20 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

FOUR MILE WALK: with fine views across the Adur, which will be relatively easy, is on Saturday October 21. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the car park in the centre of Bramber (Map Ref: 188 106) ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the possibility of lunch afterwards. For more information call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: The Festive Fair, in support of St Peter & St James Hospice, takes place at the village hall on Saturday November 25 from 12 noon till 4.30pm. There will be lots of stalls, a raffle, tombola, children’s games, crafts and consumables. Also Father Christmas from 2pm. Entry is 50p, children under 14 free. Get your Christmas shopping done early and help support the local Hospice. If you would like to sell your products at the Fair please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.