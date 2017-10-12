JUMBLE SALE: to raise funds for the Village Hall takes place this Saturday (October 14) at the hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, a tombola and refreshments.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday October 18 at 7.30pm. The demonstration will be by Christine Nash and the theme ‘Blooming Marvellous’. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY AGM: takes place at the Sports Pavilion on Friday October 20 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

FOUR MILE WALK: with fine views across the Adur, which will be relatively easy, is on Saturday October 21. Meet members of the Footpath Society at the car park in the centre of Bramber (Map Ref: 188 106) ready to start walking at 10.30am. There is the possibility of lunch afterwards. For more information call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

MOORCROFT RACEHORSE: Welfare Centre Charity Raceday is at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday October 23. This year sees the 18th annual charity raceday in aid of the West Sussex centre for former racehorses. Gates open at 12.30pm with the first race at 2.30pm. For tickets visit https://plumptonracecourse.cloudvenue.co.uk/home.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday October 28, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Flower Club. This is the last opportunity this year to have a good clear out and take jumble to the village hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell; please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday. The sale starts at 2pm; do go along as there are sure to be lots of bargains, tombola and refreshments.

WALK 10: from the village booklet is being undertaken by members of the Footpath Society on Wednesday November 1. The six mile walk includes Mid Sussex Golf Club, Sussex Border Path and Blackbrook Wood, with the possibility of lunch on route. Meet members of the Society at the village hall ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

KNEPP CASTLE: exploring the area around this castle is the aim of the Footpath Society walk (5.5 miles) on Sunday November 5. Meet at the overflow car park at the Knepp Castle estate, ready to start walking at 10am. Dogs must be kept on lead as there may be roaming livestock. Lunch at Camellia Botna Nursery. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday November 8 at 7.30pm for a talk on ‘Magnus Volk and his Railways’ by Ian Gledhill. The competition is an old Brighton souvenir. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday November 14 at 2.15pm. The lecture is titled ‘From Flea Pit to Picture Palace’. In the dictionary flea pit is described as ‘A room or building especially a movie theatre that is squalid or run down.’ It was’ let’s go to the flicks at 4p a ticket’ and people did, in their thousands in the early days of the 20th Century. Cinemas like the Palace Cinema in Letchworth built in 1909, the first building in the Garden City with an electricity supply and able to seat 750 people. In 1924 it was extensively refurbished; balcony seating was introduced and most notably a brand new facade in the form of a Hollywood-Roman style triumphal arch. Now that really was a Palace. The Society are very happy to welcome back Andrew Davies, one of their favourite lecturers. An author, broadcaster and National Trust lecturer he also runs his own walks and talks company ‘All about London.’ Do come and listen to him and of course his lecture will be illustrated by an excellent digital presentation. Interested? The do go along, £7 on the door for non-members with tea and biscuits afterwards. For further information contact the Membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or at amcnorvell@hotmail.com.

CHOOSING A PRIMARY SCHOOL?: Choosing a school for your child is so important and

Plumpton Primary School is Ofsted Rated ‘Good in Every Area’ - June 2017. Plumpton Primary School offers a small class, individual support for children as they transition from nursery to school life and the opportunity to receive a primary education that encourages a lifetime love of learning and memories of a school life that will stay with them long after they leave. The School has two open days, next month, giving you an opportunity to see the school and learn about their exciting plans for the future. You are welcome to join the open days on Wednesday November 22 from 9.30am to 11.30am and Wednesday November 29 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm when Mr Stewart James, the Executive Head Teacher, looks forward to showing you around this fantastic school. Please call on 01273 890338 to register your interest in attending the open day. If you cannot make these open days please call and make an appointment for a separate visit. They look forward to seeing you.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.