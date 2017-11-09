AT THE RACES JUMP: Season Preview Raceday is at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday November 6, with the gates opening at 11.30am and the first race at 1.30pm. For more information visit https://plumptonracecourse.cloudvenue.co.uk/home.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: takes place every Wednesday at the village hall from 7.15pm to 8pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

NEWICK & DISTRICT NADFAS: meet at the village hall on Tuesday November 14 at 2.15pm. The lecture is titled ‘From Flea Pit to Picture Palace’. In the dictionary flea pit is described as ‘A room or building especially a movie theatre that is squalid or run down.’ It was’ let’s go to the flicks at 4p a ticket’ and people did, in their thousands in the early days of the 20th Century. Cinemas like the Palace Cinema in Letchworth built in 1909, the first building in the Garden City with an electricity supply and able to seat 750 people. In 1924 it was extensively refurbished; balcony seating was introduced and most notably a brand new facade in the form of a Hollywood-Roman style triumphal arch. Now that really was a Palace. The Society are very happy to welcome back Andrew Davies, one of their favourite lecturers. An author, broadcaster and National Trust lecturer he also runs his own walks and talks company ‘All about London.’ Do come and listen to him and of course his lecture will be illustrated by an excellent digital presentation. Interested? The do go along, £7 on the door for non-members with tea and biscuits afterwards. For further information contact the Membership Secretary Ann McNorvell on 01825 721458 or at amcnorvell@hotmail.com.

CHOOSING A PRIMARY SCHOOL?: Choosing a school for your child is so important and

Plumpton Primary School is Ofsted Rated ‘Good in Every Area’ - June 2017. Plumpton Primary School offers a small class, individual support for children as they transition from nursery to school life and the opportunity to receive a primary education that encourages a lifetime love of learning and memories of a school life that will stay with them long after they leave. The School has two open days, next month, giving you an opportunity to see the school and learn about their exciting plans for the future. You are welcome to join the open days on Wednesday November 22 from 9.30am to 11.30am and Wednesday November 29 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm when Mr Stewart James, the Executive Head Teacher, looks forward to showing you around this fantastic school. Please call on 01273 890338 to register your interest in attending the open day. If you cannot make these open days please call and make an appointment for a separate visit. They look forward to seeing you.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday November 15 at 7.30pm for a Christmas demonstration by Graham King. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £2.50 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

4¼ MILE WALK: with the Footpath Society on Saturday November 18 starts at 10am at Roosthole Forestry Commission car park (Map Ref: 208 298). This walk is an interesting woodland circuit which includes Mannings Heath and St. Leonard’s Forest. For more details call Sue and Robin Akers on 01273 891701 or 07775423361.

POMPADOUR RACEDAY: is at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday November 20, with the gates opening at 11.30am and the first race at 1.20pm. This raceday celebrates Plumpton’s twinning with Pompadour Racecourse. There will be six exciting races and plenty of French Fayre. For more information visit https://plumptonracecourse.cloudvenue.co.uk/home.

PLUMPTON FESTIVE FAIR 2017: The Festive Fair, in support of St Peter & St James Hospice, takes place at the village hall on Saturday November 25 from 12 noon till 4.30pm. There will be lots of stalls, a raffle, tombola, children’s games, crafts and consumables. Also Father Christmas from 2pm. Entry is 50p, children under 14 free. As part of the event a Grand Raffle is being held with a first prize of £100 and during early November an Invitation to the Fair along with two books of raffle tickets will be posted through your letter box, which it is hoped you will purchase. Counterfoils and money can be taken to The Village Shop and “Fyndings” Station Road (next to Woodgate Meadows) before the Fair or to the hall on the day of the Fair. Do go along to the Fayre and do your Christmas shopping and help support our local Hospice. For more information contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via email at terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

LEWES HISTORY WALK: with the Footpath Society, is on Sunday December 3. The walk will take approximately 2 hours depending on the weather. There may be the possibility of tea at the Premier Inn afterwards. Meet at Phoenix Causeway Car Park (Map Ref: 420 103) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825722649 or 07791247025.

FLOWER CLUB: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday December 12 at 7.30pm for a Christmas Workshop followed by a finger buffet. Visitors are most welcome just take with you all that you need to make a Christmas wreath or table decoration and join in with others making similar Christmas decorations. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet, at the village hall, on Wednesday December 13 at 7.30pm for their Christmas Party. The competition is a homemade Christmas party hat. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards can be purchased from Gill Gamble, in Westgate, Plumpton Green. To make arrangements call Gill on 01273 891218.

VOLUNTARY DRIVING SCHEME: Lifts are available in Plumpton and East Chiltington and need to be booked in advance by calling Gill on 01273 890055 or Jackie on 07855213947. More drivers are always welcome; if you would like to assist with the Voluntary Driving Scheme the organisers would be pleased to hear from you. Do call Gill for an informal chat and an information pack.