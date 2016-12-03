Poolathon held in memory of Janet

Pool players took their cue from the courage of a Burgess Hill woman as they raised money for a hospice with a 24-hour marathon session.

Their “poolathon” raised £1,007 for St Peter and St James Hospice at Wivelsfield, where Janet Wallis, of Burgess Hill, was helped before she died last year from cancer.

Players at the Windmill pub in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, started at 8pm and kept the cue ball moving through the night, sometimes with novelty competitions such as one-arm pool, until the last ball was pocketed at 8pm the following day.

A raffle helped boost the proceeds.

Pub landlady Sandra Adams and supporter Dee Smith helped organise the event with pool players Jack Harman and Dan Rapson.

A cheque in Janet’s memory will be presented later by the family to the hospice.

Janet’s husband Neil, of Junction Road, Burgess Hill, took part in the match with members of his family while other members supported the evening.

Neil said afterwards: “Janet was so grateful for the wonderful support she received from St Peter and St James and its community nurses throughout her illness. She would have been so proud to know such a magnificent amount was raised in her name.”

