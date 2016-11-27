Pupils take to catwalk for Children in Need day

Children and staff at London Meed Primary School, Burgess Hill, had a fantastic day raising £778 for ‘Children In Need’: they had a catwalk to walk down in assembly (a turn and a pose was essential); a treasure hunt leading to Pudsey; a cake sale raised even more money than non-uniform; ‘pin the ears on Pudsey’; a Pudsey of pennies and a treasure hunt.

“It was great to see children participating by wearing spots, onesies and face paint, but even better for the School Council to see their careful planning paying off. All the Pudsey activities were dreamt up by them!” said Deputy Head teacher, Natalie Langtree.

Head teacher Candida Reece said: “It’s really important that children get a sense of not everyone being as lucky as they are because our pupils often have no idea about how others less fortunate than they are, live their lives. Fund raising for such a worthy cause, gives us a good reason to raise sometimes difficult issues in a very supportive way.”

Contributed by London Meed Primary

