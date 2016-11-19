Remember someone special at Tree of Light service

Local residents will be coming together to remember loved ones at a Haywards Heath Tree of Light service on Sunday 11 December, at Haywards Heath Baptist Church.

The event, which starts at 3pm, will include Christmas carols and readings, and has been jointly organised by local hospice provider, St Catherine’s Hospice with Haywards Heath Baptist Church.

St Catherine's Hospice: Tree of Light Service

The Tree of Light offers bereaved friends and relatives an opportunity to reflect on the year that’s passed and honour those who’ve touched their lives but are no longer here.

Everyone who attends is invited to write a message and dedicate a special star to their loved one, and place it on the Tree of Light, in return for a donation to the hospice.

There will also be a Book of Remembrance.

The event is open to everyone in the community, regardless of whether you have had a relative cared for by St Catherine’s.

Amongst the 2,000 local people cared for by St Catherine’s last year, 80 per cent of patients received care in their own homes, including in Haywards Heath.

Rev Lisa Rainier, Spiritual Care Lead for St Catherine’s, said: “Christmas is a season full of events and gatherings as friends, family and colleagues join together to celebrate.

“At St Catherine’s we appreciate that this can be a poignant and difficult time of the year for those who have been bereaved, and so our Tree of Light Service offers a valuable opportunity for us to gather to remember and celebrate those who are no longer here, among others who understand.”

All donations will help St Catherine’s continue to support patients and their family and friends facing a terminal diagnosis.

Every year, the local hospice needs to raise £6 million to fund its free care and every donation helps; £35 could pay for a patient’s essential medical supplies, whilst £50 could provide counselling for a grieving child.

If you can’t attend the Hayward Heath Tree of Light service, there are other services taking place across Sussex and Surrey.

For full details please visit: www.stch.org.uk/treeoflight

For more information on the Tree of Light, please call Zoe Dolding, Individual Giving Coordinator at St Catherine’s, on 01293 447374.

Contributed by St Catherine’s Hospice

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.