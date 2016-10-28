Sale raises £300 for Friends Without Borders charity

Quaker Open Day at Ditchling on Saturday 8th October raised over £300 for ‘Friends Without Borders’, a support charity for asylum seekers and refugees.

Coffee, tea and lots of yummy homemade cake were on offer, with second-hand books and Congolese handicrafts for sale. Visitors chatted to Emma Jarmaine from ‘A World of Hands’ which works with refugees in Europe, and with Millie Darling (23) who has volunteered in the Calais Jungle. Millie described hundreds of unaccompanied children there, some as young as eight. Nearly 300 have relatives in the UK but are not allowed to join them.

She also helped to serve the mountains of food needed there daily and in the drop-in English Language class. Millie is especially concerned about the hundreds of unaccompanied children at Calais, mostly 12-16 but some as young as 8. Nearly 300 of them have relatives in the UK but are not allowed to join them.

In the afternoon there was an illustrated talk from Michael Woolley, Quaker former-mayor of Chichester, on the work of Friends Without Borders, which specialises in legal advice and form-filling help for asylum seekers and refugees in the Portsmouth area.

Quakers (also called the Religious Society of Friends) meet 10.30 to 11.30am every Sunday at the Friends Meeting House in East Gardens, Ditchling, BN6 8ST.

Worship is mostly silent, but there is much conversation over tea and coffee afterwards, which visitors are always urged to join. The fourth Sunday of each month there is also a Meeting for Worship with a Children’s Meeting, usually at Burgess Hill School for Girls. More information on http://www.ditchlingquakers.org.uk/

Contributed by Ditchling Quakers

