Burglaries: There has been a spate of burglaries in Scaynes Hill recently so be extra vigilant and remember to report anything suspicious

Bus route 31: According to information on their website, Compass, who run the 31 bus service between Uckfield and Haywards Heath serving Scaynes Hill, this service is currently under review and is likely to be withdrawn from 4th February 2017. Apparently East & West Sussex County Councils are seeking tenders for a replacement contracted service with effect from 5th February 2017.

Charity Fundraiser for Cancer Research UK: On Monday 13 February the Esso Service Station in Scaynes Hill will be raising money for Cancer Research. Donate money and get a free car wash and a Mid Sussex Times Newspaper enter a Hamper Raffle. This event is always well supported so don’t forget to do your bit!

Get Connected!: Computer/Tablet/Mobile Help at Ardingly College. Free one to one help provided by students at Ardingly College. You don’t need to have your own equipment because these will be available but if you do have your own Mobile, Tablet or Laptop then please bring it along. You can get help accessing the internet, shopping on line, sending emails, keeping in touch with friends and family via Skype, Facebook, whatsapp and much more. Sessions run on Mondays 4.30pm – 5.30pm from Monday 9 January 2017 – 13 February 2017 inclusive; Monday 27 February to 27 March 2017 inclusive. There is then a short break for Easter but sessions will be starting again from Monday 24 April 2017.

Park your car where you can and look out for the students who will guide you to the room where the sessions are taking place. For more information call 01444 242760 or email anita@msopc.org.uk.

If you can’t make it on a Monday, IT drop in sessions also run every Thursday morning in the Spire cafe at St John’s Church Burgess Hill 11.00am – 1.00pm.There is no need to book to attend either of these free IT drop in sessions.

Heat for Health: This is a local partnership initiative designed to help people understand the link between a warm home and healthy living, and provide help to those that need help because they are without heating, their home is difficult to heat or they would like to save money on their fuel bills.

‘Heat for Health – drop-in events Come and see us. Pick up your free room thermometer cards. Discuss with us energy efficiency measures and grants available – and the support provided by Heat for Health. Monday 6 Feb Vale Surgery, Crawley Down 8.30 – 11.30am’

Heat for Health can be contacted on 01444 477191 or heat@midsussex.gov.uk - or you can pick up a paid reply card you can fill in to request information and help. These will be available in local GP surgeries, Parish, Town and District Council offices, local libraries and any other venues which have opted to provide them.

Scaynes Hill Social Club: Members are invited to the following:-

Saturday 28th January from 7:00pm - Sign-up night - Renewal of annual subscriptions. Come along and meet other members, renew your subscription for 2017 or apply for membership if you wish to join. Membership is just £10 per annum. A buffet will be provided.

Sunday 5th February, 7:30pm- Bingo

Saturday 11th February, 8:00pm– Annual General Meeting.

New members welcome. www.scayneshillsocialclub.co.uk

Household and Garden Waste Collection: There will be a collection on Sunday 12 February at 10.00am until 12.00 noon. The waste truck will be at the North end of the Common.

St Augustine’s Church News: Church Ceiling. The church is planning to carry out much-needed repairs to the ceiling during January 2017. These repairs will require the church to be closed for about 3 weeks. The Annex will remain available to use. The existing ceiling is cracked and thermally inefficient. Following a meeting with the architect and the builder this week, St Augustine’s can now confirm that 10.00am services will be held in St Augustine’s School, beginning on Sunday 8 January. The 8.00am Communion Service on Sunday 15 January will be in the Annex and the usual life of the church will carry on as normal. Together everyone can make this change work well for the time it is necessary.

KAIROS: Have you ever wondered what the evening Kairos service is like? Why not come along this month and find out? It’s more informal than the morning service: we might think about different subjects, and there’s often chance to ask questions. This month, our service is on 22nd January, and our friend Rev Peter McIntosh will be returning to lead us. Whether you’ve been before or not, we’d love to see you there.

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: Quiz every Tuesday Night, starting at 8.00pm. Maximum of six players per team and entrance fee of £2.00 per person. This is a great quiz and is lots of fun.

W.I.: The next guest speaker will be on Wednesday 15 February at 2.00pm

The speaker will be Carolynn Harvey, whose talk will be on ‘Sugar Paste Cake Decorating’. The meeting will be held at Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre.

