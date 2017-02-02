Burglaries: There has been a spate of burglaries in Scaynes Hill recently so be extra vigilant and remember to report anything suspicious

Bus route 31: Good news everyone. The 31 bus route will continue to run after Sunday 5 February 2017 with a subsidy from the council.

Charity Fundraiser for Cancer Research UK: On Monday 13 February the Esso Service Station in Scaynes Hill will be raising money for Cancer Research. Donate money and get a free car wash and a Mid Sussex Times Newspaper enter a Hamper Raffle. This event is always well supported so don’t forget to do your bit!

Heat for Health

Heat for Health: drop-in events Come and see us. Pick up your free room thermometer cards. Discuss with us energy efficiency measures and grants available – and the support provided by Heat for Health. Monday 6 Feb Vale Surgery, Crawley Down 8.30 – 11.30am’

Heat for Health can be contacted on 01444 477191 or heat@midsussex.gov.uk - or you can pick up a paid reply card you can fill in to request information and help. These will be available in local GP surgeries, Parish, Town and District Council offices, local libraries and any other venues which have opted to provide them.

Household and Garden Waste Collection: There will be a collection on Sunday 12 February at 10.00am until 12.00 noon. The waste truck will be at the North end of the Common.

St Augustine’s Church News: The Year of the Bible and Deanery Day. Leaflets giving information about this Diocesan initiative are available at the back of the church. A Deanery Day on the theme of the Bible will be held on Saturday 11th February at the Church of the Ascension in Vale Road, Haywards Heath. The day will be led by Bishop Richard Jackson. It starts at 10.00 am for 10.30am and ends at 3.00 pm. The Deanery days have been very inspiring in the past, so do consider going.

This might sound like an odd request, but could everyone, if possible, bring a teddy with them to the next All Age Service, which will be on Sunday 5th February. There will a competition for the oldest teddy, the largest teddy and the smallest teddy … and prizes! Also, there is now a Children’s Work page on Facebook where information will be posted about what’s going on. If you search Children’s work at St Augustine’s Church, Scaynes Hill on Facebook you should be able to find it and then click on the links to Like and Follow the group.

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: Quiz every Tuesday Night, starting at 8.00pm. Maximum of six players per team and entrance fee of £2.00 per person. This is a great quiz and is lots of fun.

W.I.: The next guest speaker will be on Wednesday 15 February at 2.00pm

The speaker will be Carolynn Harvey, whose talk will be on ‘Sugar Paste Cake Decorating’. The meeting will be held at Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre.

