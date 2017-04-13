Scaynes Hill

Car Boot Sale: On Sunday 7 May there will be a Car Boot Sale in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Dream Centre Appeal. Pitches cost just £15.00. The gates will open to the public at 10.00am. For more information on reserving a pitch please call 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

Costells Wood: I am sorry to report that there has been more vandalism in Costells Wood. The owners are so upset about it and rightly so, that they are looking into closing their 11 acres of wood off from public access. This would be devastating for the community but I can understand how they must be feeling. If anyone knows anything about the vandalism or has seen anything untoward going on then please report it to the owners before we all lose the right to enjoy Costells Wood in its entirety.

St Augustine’s Church: May Camp - It’s still little way off, but can you help? The Church are looking to take a group of young people from the youth club to the Diocese’s Youth Festival May Camp the last weekend of May (26–29th). For this they need some camping equipment: do you have a marquee they could borrow? Do you have any camping cooking equipment they could borrow? Would you be willing to help them with the catering? If you can bless them by helping with this it would be a huge help – please speak to Jenny W or Emily

Calvary War Memorial (From the Church Newsletter): The roped off war memorial is looking rather sorry for itself and we are hoping to secure funding so that repair and conservation can go ahead. As part of a grant application to the War Memorials Trust we have to provide a statement to describe what a grant would mean for the project. We need to demonstrate the importance of the repair and conservation of our war memorial within the community. What would repairing and conserving our war memorial mean to you? If you can supply a short quote on this subject I would be delighted to hear from you. A sentence will do, such as, “Repairing/conserving our war memorial will …” Many thanks.

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop

As always, the quiz is continuing to prove popular and there is a great turn out every week. The cost is just £2.00 per person. It really is a fantastic quiz and the atmosphere is lovely; warm and welcoming. Nicky and Gary are doing a great job and Kate (the manageress) is lovely and very approachable. If you haven’t already been there then give it a try.

