Flower Show: The annual Village Flower Show and Plant Sale will be on Saturday 1st July this year. As there have been one or two enquiries already about the Classes to be specified the organisers are making the Schedule available now so that entrants can start preparing their prize entries as early as possible. The schedule for the prize categories can be downloaded now from http://scayneshill.webplus.net/

St Augustine’s Church: Parish Walk and Tea On Sunday 21st May, some of us will be meeting on Chailey Common, exact details of where later, when William Coleman will lead us on a walk of about two hours from 1.30 pm. After the walk we will return to the church to join those who choose not to do the walk part. From 3.30 pm, tea will be available for everyone. Do spread the word and encourage people to walk or just have tea. A list for walkers and eaters will go out soon and we may have to enlist more help with food.

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show: This year’s Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale will be on Saturday 1st July starting at 2pm. There will not only be exhibits and plant sales but you will also be able to buy yummy teas, provided by the WI and there will be a raffle. All residents should have received their schedule but if not extra copies are available at the garage, at the back of the church or at The Sloop. For more information go the Scaynes Hill website scayneshill@webplus.net

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: As always, the quiz is continuing to prove popular and there is a great turn out every week. The cost is just £2.00 per person. On Wednesday 17 May the Chanctonbury Morris Men will be performing from 8.00pm onwards. Finally Nicky and Gary are currently looking for part time Waiting Staff, a cleaner and a Kitchen Porter. Contact the pub directly for more information.

Vivace Concert & Strawberry Tea: at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Saturday 17th June 2017, 4pm: Vivace is a West Sussex based choir which exists to help charities, churches and other good causes to raise funds. Since its formation in 2003, the choir has helped to raise over £100,000 for charities throughout Sussex and the neighbouring counties. More details about them can be found on their website http://www.vivacechoirsussex.org.uk/ . Vivace have generously offered to perform at St Martin’s Chapel here at Chailey Heritage Foundation on Saturday 17th June 2017. The concert will start at 5pm and will be preceded by Strawberry Tea on the lawn (weather permitting) at 4pm. To book tickets please use this link https://mydonate.bt.com/events/vivaceconcert/427623 Tickets cost £12 to include the tea. For more information or to register your interest in purchasing tickets please contact the fundraising department on 01825 724444 ext 718 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk. All funds raised will be dedicated to our http://www.thedreamcentreappeal.org.uk/

WI: There was something a little different last week at the WI meeting. The speaker was Jane from Madajazz! Jane was a very interesting speaker with lots of information about Madagascar, the way of life, the animals and the bags and hats made there. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and many now have new hats and bags

