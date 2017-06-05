Inn on the Green aka The Farmers: The Inn on the Green has finally reopened and has hit the ground running. The new general managers are Ben and Amanda Marks. They have already reorganised the layout of the pub with the ‘large’ dining room now being a pool room with two pool tables. The old pool room is a cosy lounge. Free pool is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6.00pm onwards. There is a new menu with typical tasty pub fare and a specials board and a great Sunday Lunch Menu. The next big event will be on Saturday 17 June when there will be two fantastic bands playing at the pub from 7.00pm onwards; the absolutely magnificent Magic Taxi supported by Dirty Rollers. On behalf of the village I would like to wish Ben and Amanda the very best of luck but I have a feeling they won’t need it!

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show: This year’s Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale will be on Saturday 1st July starting at 2pm. There will not only be exhibits and plant sales but you will also be able to buy yummy teas, provided by the WI and there will be a raffle. All residents should have received their schedule but if not extra copies are available at the garage, at the back of the church or at The Sloop. For more information go the Scaynes Hill website scayneshill@webplus.net

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: As always, the quiz is continuing to prove popular and there is a great turn out every week. The cost is just £2.00 per person. Finally Nicky and Gary are currently looking for part time Waiting Staff, a cleaner and a Kitchen Porter. Contact the pub directly for more information.

Vivace Concert & Strawberry Tea at Chailey Heritage Foundation: Saturday 17th June 2017, 4pm

Vivace is a West Sussex based choir which exists to help charities, churches and other good causes to raise funds. Since its formation in 2003, the choir has helped to raise over £100,000 for charities throughout Sussex and the neighbouring counties. More details about them can be found on their website http://www.vivacechoirsussex.org.uk/ . Vivace have generously offered to perform at St Martin’s Chapel here at Chailey Heritage Foundation on Saturday 17th June 2017.

The concert will start at 5pm and will be preceded by Strawberry Tea on the lawn (weather permitting) at 4pm. To book tickets please use this link https://mydonate.bt.com/events/vivaceconcert/427623 Tickets cost £12 to include the tea. For more information or to register your interest in purchasing tickets please contact the fundraising department on 01825 724444 ext 718 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk. All funds raised will be dedicated to our http://www.thedreamcentreappeal.org.uk/

