Allotments: After many years of waiting Lindfield Parish Council are now the owners of a small parcel of land in Clearwater Lane. They are currently undergoing planning for the best possible layout after which the allotments will become available for rent. The Council are pleased to inform that the waiting list for allotments is now open and that applications are welcome from both within and outside the parish. Please contact Cllr. John Dumbleton (482633) or the Parish Office (831499) if you are interested. Best be quick because apparently 20 of the allotted spaces are taken already before it has even been advertised.

Inn on the Green aka The Farmers: The Inn on the Green had a great night on Saturday 17 June and managers Ben and Amanda Marks would like to thank everyone who came along to make it such a spectacular weekend. Magic Taxi as ever were fabulous as were Dirty Rollers. The next live music night will be on Saturday 15 July when the magnificent ’DYL’ will be playing from 8.00pm onwards. The following Saturday 22 July ‘In Yer Face’ will be the guest band. These bands are not to be missed because they play something for everyone’s taste. Forget the tribute bands who only appeal to the select few, these bands will really get you rocking and dancing. Free pool is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6.00pm onwards. There is a new menu with typical tasty pub fare and a specials board and a great Sunday Lunch Menu.

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show: This year’s Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale will be this Saturday 1st July starting at 2pm. There will not only be exhibits and plant sales but you will also be able to buy yummy teas, provided by the WI and there will be a raffle. For more information go the Scaynes Hill website scayneshill@webplus.net

SCRABBLE CLUB: There is a Scrabble group that runs every Monday Night in Scaynes Hill. It costs nothing to join or play it’s just for fun. If you are interested please call Anna on 01444 831670 for more details

The Sloop: Important information for all our wonderful customers.

The Sloop Inn will be closing temporarily from Monday 26th June 2017 and re-opening on Friday 30th June 2017. You may be aware that they have a fantastic new Chef and the kitchen is undergoing a major refurbishment. Nicky and Gary would like to thank you all for your ongoing support during this time.

Quiz Night: As mentioned before the Sloop are temporarily closing for kitchen refurbishment the week beginning Monday 26th June so there will be no quiz on Tuesday 27th June. The Sloop Inn pub quiz will return on Tuesday 4th July 2017, which as all quizzers will know is American Independence Day. So it might be a good time to brush up on your knowledge.

WI

Congratulations: to Scaynes Hill WI who have just celebrated their 100 year anniversary. Well done ladies and here’s to another wonderful 100 years.

