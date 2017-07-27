Scaynes Hill Social Club: is pleased to announce that Led Zeppelin tribute band, Coda, will be performing at the club on Friday 28th July at 8.00pm. The event is free to members and £3 for non-members. Don’t miss the best tribute to Led Zeppelin ever. New members always welcome. www.scayneshillsocialclub.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.