Scout hikers set a new Downsman record

From left: Alex Wilmore, Maddie Peers, James Yule and Archie Chisholm

Congratulations to both of the 1st Haywards Heath Scout teams for finishing first and fifth in Class S of the Downsman Hike on October 1.

