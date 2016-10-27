Spooky half term fun at charity HQ

Children can join in spooky Halloween-themed fun at Cats Protection’s Visitor Centre on October 28.

Party host Poppy will be holding three action-packed workshops throughout the day at the centre in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate. For a suggested donation of £3, children (age four to ten) will enjoy exciting story-telling, creative crafts, thrilling drama and a spooky scavenger hunt. Sessions will be held throughout the day from 9.45am-10.45am, 11am-12pm and from 2pm-3pm.

To book a place, please call the Visitor Centre on 01825 741 370 or email visitor.centre@cats.org.uk

Contributed by Cats Protection

