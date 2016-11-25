Start your New Year mindfully

A six week mindfulness course, to help people manage everyday stress and make the most out of life, will run in Hassocks in the New Year.

The six week course begins on January 25, 7.30pm to 9pm at the United Reformed Church in Keymer Road. Those taking part will learn how gentle, accessible meditation and mindfulness practices can be used to ease the stresses and strains of everyday life and appreciate living in the ‘now’.

The course is available for the reduced cost of £75 for all six sessions. Courses later in the year will be priced at £95.

To book, contact Katie on 07919 250 525 or email free-to-be@mail.com

Copy contributed

