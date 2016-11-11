Teaching leadership skills to young volunteers

Over 200 young people have volunteered over 1,000 hours of their time in the last year in Mid Sussex primary schools.

The Mid Sussex Active Leadership Academy, sponsored by Affinity Sutton has enabled secondary school sports leaders to run sports sessions, help referee and run events, and support primary school sports days and coach at their local clubs.

These young people have all been selected by their PE teachers as the top leaders at their school. Imberhorne, Sackville, Downlands, Oathall, Warden Park, St Pauls and The Burgess Hill Academy are all represented in the leadership academy which gives young people the experience, qualifications and confidence to lead activity sessions in a variety of settings.

Some have taken part in running a Sussex disability sport event, volunteered with the Sussex School Games finals and undertaken National Governing Body Qualifications such as Gymnastics Officiating and Tennis Leaders which enhances their CV’s for university courses or futures careers.

This programme is supported by funding from Affinity Sutton, and these leaders are taking part in positive activities. Nicky Dodds, from Neighbourhood Investment at Affinity Sutton said: “It’s it great that residents from local neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex are able to access this leadership project.”

Over all the leaders have engaged with over 4,000 local children at various competitions and events, inspiring them to take part in sport.

Feedback from the young people involved included: “I’ve really enjoyed being able to umpire new age curling and inclusive sports because it allowed me to form friendships with the competitors.”

“I really enjoy volunteering with the younger children and learning new things with my friends.”

“I enjoyed learning the rules of new sports as it gives me more confidence for uni.”

Contributed by Mid Sussex Active

