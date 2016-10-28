Village shopping night returns

Cuckfield will have a late night shopping eve ning on Wednesday November 23.

Participating shops include - Cuckfield Bathrooms, Cuckfield Candy Store & more, editsecondhand, Ensor Interior Design, Hairworks, jojo Boutique, Neilson, NickyC, Pepperbox Interiors, Sussex Crafts, Tigers to Lilies and Tom’s Food. There will be bubbly and nibbles as well as ideas for Christmas gifts including homeware, crafts, lighting, gifts, clothes, candy, haircare, and flowers.

Contributed by Ensor Interior Design

