Wivelsfield Films: will be screening Sully,starring Tom Hanks, on Sunday February 19th It is a true story: on Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing on New York’s Hudson River after US Airways Flight 1549 strikes a flock of geese and both engines fail. Miraculously, all of the 155 passengers and crew survive the harrowing ordeal, and Sullenberger becomes a national hero. Directed by: Clint Eastwood.

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meet on the fourth Friday of each month in the Wivelsfield Village Hall between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

QUIZ NIGHT: is returning to the Wivelsfield Village Hall on FRIDAY 3rd FEBRUARY 2017 at 7.0pm for 7.30pm start. All you need is a team of 6 people with a catchy name; bring your own drink and a Fish & Chips supper with tea/ coffee will be provided at a cost of only £10 per head. CONTACT: Lesley Wale 01444 457928 to book. Proceeds are in aid of Church Funds.

Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners welcome

Lunch Bunch: This is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noonto 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

“TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY!: Adult Tap Class for beginners / improvers. Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

WIVELSFIELD GREEN PLAYGROUP: and PRE-SCHOOL Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years.Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff. Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk<mailto:admin@wgpg.co.uk> for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk<http://www.wgpg.co.uk>

FITNESS: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes : On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.come

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Renshaw Room at the far end of Wivelsfield Village Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net.

PARISH COUNCIL OFFICE: Your Parish Council office is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL & RECREATION GROUND: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact PCSO Edward Hall 07917 474106<tel:07917 20474106 or 08456 070

