Historical Society: Please join us in the Village Hall on Thursday 20th July for 8pm to hear Peter Leigh speak on Ancient Mesopotamia and the Dawn of Civilisation, looking at key events leading to the emergence of the world’s first cities, going on to discuss the development of Eridu from a simple place of worship to a great city, concluding with the Flood. Visitors welcome, £2.50 incl refreshments.

Wivelsfield Village Day: will be on Saturday 22nd July from 10.30am. As usual there is a main arena of events, a Fun fair, Dog Show, and a large number of stalls. We will of course be featuring the hilarious Alun Gedrych Ltd sponsored Pantomime Donkey Derby; the hotly contested Aerial Beam Sponsored Space Hopper Donkey Derby; the truly gladiatorial Tug-of-War Competition; and fun races for children and those who are a child at heart!

Don’t forget to get your entries in for both the Pantomime Donkey Derby and Tug of War.

This year we there will be a Falconry Display and dog show moves into the main arena for the ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Reserve Best in Show’.

Once again we will have a village green full of side shows and stalls, Fun Fair, Bouncy castle, East Sussex Model Engineers miniature steam railway, Punch and Judy Show, Classic Car Display, Climbing Wall and numerous stalls to help us celebrate our this year’s theme ‘Summer Holidays’.

Entry and parking is FREE. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the local businesses who have been supportive of this event.

If you would like more information about Wivelsfield Village Day, why not visit our Facebook page or email info@wivelsieldvillageday.org.uk

Twinning with Sourcieux les Mines: a similarly sized French village close to Lyon, is well underway and there will be a signing of the twinning charter at Village Day, 22nd July. Anybody who would like to know more about planned activities please contact Judy Stoner on 470060

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall between 2pm and 4.30pm every Friday for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Adult Tap Class for beginners / improvers: “TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY! Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net

Parish Council office: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield village Hall & recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact --- PCSO Edward Hall 07917 474106 or 08456 20070

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.