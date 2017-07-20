Wivelsfield Films: on Sunday July 30 will be showing Viceroy’s House (12a) with Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and Michael Gambon . . Doors/bar open 7pm., film starts 7.30pm.

Viceroy’s House in Delhi was the home of the British rulers of India. After 300 years, that rule was coming to an end. For 6 months in 1947, Lord Mountbatten, great grandson of Queen Victoria, assumed the post of the last Viceroy, charged with handing India back to its people. The film’s story unfolds within that great house. Upstairs lived Mountbatten together with his wife and daughter; downstairs lived their 500 Hindu, Muslim and Sikh servants. As the political elite – Nehru, Jinnah and Gandhi – converged on the House to wrangle over the birth of independent India, conflict erupted. A decision was taken to divide the country and create a new Muslim homeland: Pakistan. The consequences of this decision reverberate to this day.

Tickets £6.00 available from Wivelsfield Post Office, the Cock Inn or on line from wivelsfieldfilms.com

Historical Society: Please join us in the Village Hall on Thursday 20th July for 8pm to hear Peter Leigh speak on Ancient Mesopotamia and the Dawn of Civilisation, looking at key events leading to the emergence of the world’s first cities, going on to discuss the development of Eridu from a simple place of worship to a great city, concluding with the Flood. Visitors welcome, £2.50 incl refreshments.

Wivelsfield Village Day: will be on Saturday 22nd July from 10.30am. The fun has already started with Wivelsfield Village Day’s Annual Treasure Hunt. Grab yourself an entry form from the website (www.wivelsfieldvillageday.org.uk), The Cock Inn or the Local Londis shop and get hunting for the Summer Holiday themed items on display around the village.

This of course leads us up to the main event which is being held on the local green, on Saturday the 22nd July, at 10.30am. There you will find the green packed with stalls from local Traders, Clubs and Charity’s with their Crafts and Gifts, a Fun Fair, Steam Train Rides, Bouncy Castle, Climbing Wall, Crazy Golf, Punch and Judy, Dog Show, Clive Furminger’s private collection of tractors and a Classic Car Display.

The main arena will have events from Burgess Hill Marching Youth to a Falconry Display, and of course Children’s Races. The events of the day are undoubtedly our Pantomime Donkey Derby and Space Hopper Donkey Derby, which pay homage to our local hero Jim Dinnage and these events are very kindly sponsored by Alun Gedrych and Aerial Beam, respectively. We do hope you are at home getting your Pantomime Donkey Costume ready!... with prizes going to the best dressed and the first past the post.

If dressing up isn’t your thing them perhaps you can get a team together for our truly gladiatorial Tug of War competition!!

To keep you hydrated and nourished there will be a wide choice of food stalls including Burgers, Fish & Chips and Pizza, alongside the Wivelsfield Bonfire Society’s Beer Tent. If a cup of tea or cake is more your thing then in both the Hall and Pavilion our Parish Church, Hospice Support Group & W.I. will be more than happy to oblige, where they will be serving Tea & Coffee, Bacon Butties, Rolls, Cakes and Afternoon tea.

Keep a look out for information about our Grand Competition. There will be classes in Art, Baking, Photography and Horticulture. It is free to enter and entries can be submitted on the day.

New this year to Village Day is a Live Music Evening, starting at approximately 4pm. There will be a great line up featuring Noble Jacks and Emma Stevens, alongside which refreshments will be sold.

So do come along and join in the fun. It is an event for all ages and we hope that everyone will have a wonderful time.

For more information you can visit our Facebook page; @WivelsfieldVillageDay or our website; www.wivelsfieldvillageday.org.uk

The Wivelsfield Village Day Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has sponsored and given their time and resources to help make this day a success.

Twinning with Sourcieux les Mines: a similarly sized French village close to Lyon, is well underway and there will be a signing of the twinning charter at Village Day, 22nd July. Anybody who would like to know more about planned activities please contact Judy Stoner on 470060

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall between 2pm and 4.30pm every Friday for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Adult Tap Class: for beginners / improvers. “TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY! Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net

Parish Council: office is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield village Hall & recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.