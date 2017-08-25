Wivelsfield Life: on Facebook: Wivelsfield life and twitter: @wivelsfieldlife

Service of Prayer. On Sunday 3rd September at 6pm there will be a Service of prayer for Healing at Wivelsfield Parish Church and our guest speaker will be Revd Sarah Upchurch. Come and enjoy a quiet reflective time away from you busy life.

Historical Society: Please join us in the Village Hall for 8pm on Thursday 21st September when Mak Norman will dress for the part to speak on Anglo-Saxon Angleland. What brought the heathen Anglo-Saxons to the land of the Britons? They brought us the English language, word play, charms and runes and are the roots of the English ancestral tree. Visitors most welcome. £2.50 incl. refreshments.

Village Hall car park: You will all know that the Wivelsfield Village Hall car park is private property only for those using the hall or the recreation ground. Unfortunately there has been a spate of illegal parking and to combat this the hall management committee has had five vehicles removed over the past three months.

Be aware that this action will continue to ensure the car park is available for hall users and recreation ground users.

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937.

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Adult Tap Class for beginners / improvers: “TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY! Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact

Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net

Parish Council office is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield village Hall & recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk

www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact PCSO Edward Hall 07917 474106 or 08456 20070

