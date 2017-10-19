Wivelsfield Youth Group: continue their schedule on Tuesday October 17 with “Furry Animals” and on Tuesday October 31 with “Halloween Fancy Dress”. All activities, under qualified supervision, take place in the Youth Room at the west end of the cricket pavilion from 6.30pm to 8pm. Everyone aged 7 to 12 years welcome - FREE. Come along and bring a friend or two.

Historical Society: Please join us in the Village Hall for 8pm on Thursday 19th October to hear the archaeologist David Millum speak on What did Ivan Margary do for me? In 1929 Margary made a chance discovery of the London to Lewes Roman road whilst studying aerial photographs of the Ashdown Forest, going on to trace the routes of Roman roads all over Britain, including many local routes. Since then, the “Margary Legacy” has guided research into Roman roads and settlement. Visitors most welcome. £2.50 incl. refreshments.

W.B.S. BIG BANG 2017: Commencing countdown! Engines on. Wivelsfield Bonfire Society is boldly going where it has never been before! We are proud to announce that this years Big Bang firework display is going to be set to music. Using state-of-the-art technology, we will be taking you on a spectacular musical and pyrotechnic journey through the Cosmos, into infinity and beyond! Date: 20th October

Venue Wivelsfield School Doors open: 6pm (Launch approx.7.30pm)Entertainment, Food, Refreshments, Fun and Gloworld all onsite. Tickets from wivelsfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

Numbers limited so please buy early to avoid disappointment. No sparklers, smoking or alcohol allowed at venue.

A Service of Commemoration and Thanks: giving at Wivelsfield Parish Church on Sunday October 29th at 4.00 PM. This service is open to all who would like to come and give thanks for happy memories of departed loved ones, whether or not you usually come to church. There will be an opportunity to light a candle in their memory. If you would like someone’s name read aloud at the service please place their name in the box near the entrance door of the church. The box will be removed on Wednesday 18th October so that we can prepare the list of names for the service.

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Adult Tap Class for beginners / improvers: “TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY! Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact

Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net. Next Meeting is Monday, 2nd October

Parish Council office: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield village Hall & recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk

www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact --- PCSO Edward Hall 07917 474106 or 08456 20070