Wivelsfield Youth Group: will have three sessions before Christmas. Nov 14 “First Aid Instruction”, Nov 28 “Making Decorations for a Christmas Party” and Dec 12 “A Christmas Party in the Village Hall Renshaw Room”. All sessions from 6.30pm to 8pm. in the Youth Room except the Christmas Party. All welcome and bring a friend.

Wivelsfield Little Theatre: The production for this autumn is ‘House Guest’ by Francis Durbridge. This exciting thriller concerns Robert and Stella Drury, who have a visitor with a strange request - that he be given ‘hospitality’ for 48 hours, ostensibly he asks for nothing else! However, two policemen arrive with the news that Robert is suspected of murder. Are these two events connected? Typical of this playwright the thriller is packed with convoluted twists, distraught parents and lethal arms. Are all these characters who they say they are?

To find the answers to these questions come to any of the performances on Thursday 16th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November at the village hall. Box Office 01444 471201.

If you would like to be part of this vibrant amateur dramatic society – not necessarily on stage, there are 101 other activities involved in producing a play and many social activities to enjoy too, please contact our Membership Secretary on the above number.

We look forward to seeing you in the audience – and possibly as part of the troupe.

Wivelsfield Films: will be showing the highly acclaimed film My Cousin Rachel (12A) on November 19th. at Wivelsfield Village Hall. Based on the well known novel by Daphne Du Maurier, MY COUSIN RACHEL tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Featuring: Rachel Weisz - Sam Claflin - Iain Glen - Holliday Grainger - Poppy Lee Friar.

Tickets £6.00 available from Wivelsfield Post Office, the Cock Inn or on line at wivelsfieldfilms.net.

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8.00 to 10.00pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Adult Tap Class: for beginners / improvers. “TIME STEP” YOUR CARES AWAY! Professionally trained ex dancer. In Wivelsfield Church Hall RH17 7QG. Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.00pm. First trial class is free !! For all enquiries and further information please contact Emily on 07429 089734

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact

Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net. Next Meeting is Monday, 2nd October

Parish Council office: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00 noon on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield village Hall & recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact PCSO Edward Hall 07917 474106 or 08456 20070